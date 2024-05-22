Iranian Embassy in Armenia to open condolence book

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Following the crash of the helicopter carrying the President of Iran, which tragically resulted in the death of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and other officials, a book of mourning will be opened at the Iranian Embassy in Armenia, the embassy said.

The embassy has declared that entry will be free for expressing condolences on May 22 (from 10:00 to 12:30 and from 15:30 to 17:30) and May 23 (from 10:00 to 13:00).