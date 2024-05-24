Armenian, German Foreign Ministers discuss security situation in South Caucasus

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Annalena Baerbock .

The parties noted with satisfaction the active dynamics of the high-level political dialogue between the two countries, emphasizing the opportunities provided by the deepening of partnership both bilaterally and within the EU platform, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the source, steps to strengthen democracy and the rule of law in Armenia, as well as issues of cooperation with international partners in this direction were discussed.

"The government of Armenia is committed to both democratic reforms and the peace agenda, and the continued support of our international partners is crucial for ensuring tangible progress," said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

There was also an exchange of views on regional economic programs and Armenia's participation in them, including in the field of renewable energy.

Continuing the discussion on regional topics, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Germany addressed the security situation in the South Caucasus. Minister Mirzoyan briefed his counterpart on the latest developments in the process of normalizing Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, including the negotiations on the draft peace treaty in Almaty.