CoE Committee of Ministers welcomes border delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. At the session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, held on May 17 in Strasbourg, the issue of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan was raised.

Full support was expressed for the peace process, based on the principles of mutual recognition of territorial integrity, respect for sovereignty, inviolability of borders and non-use of force. The Committee of Ministers welcomed the process of border delimitation based on the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991. This issue is reflected in the text of the decisions adopted under the title "United around our values" for the purpose of "Implementation of the Reykjavík Declaration", which are legally binding on member states.