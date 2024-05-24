Minister Zhanna Andreasyan departs for Turkmenistan

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Zhanna Andreasyan, Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, departs for Turkmenistan on a three-day official visit to participate in the international conference of ministers of culture dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of the poet Magtymguly Fragi.

The conference will be attended by high-ranking delegations from different countries, heads of international organizations, representatives of the scientific and creative community, reported the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Armenia.



Within the framework of the conference, Zhanna Andreasyan will make a report, and will also conduct the regular section of the conference on the topic of "Magtymguly Fragi and World Culture". The International Conference of Ministers of Culture, commemorating the 300th anniversary of the birth of the renowned Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi, is carried out within the framework of cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNESCO.