Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan receives EU Delegation

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. On May 15, Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan received the delegation led by Adrien Kirali, Director of Neighbourhood East and Institution Building of the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission (DG NEAR), the foreign ministry said.

According to the source, the interlocutors highly appreciated the Joint EU-US-Armenia high-level meeting held on April 5, 2024 in Brussels and discussed the new EU “Resilience and Growth” plan, envisaged for Armenia for 2024-2027.

Paruyr Hovhannisyan stated that the effective implementation of the priorities outlined in this plan will greatly contribute to the strengthening of Armenia's relevant capacities and economic development.

It is noted that both sides commended the current stage of EU-Armenia multifaceted cooperation, furthermore they highlighting the importance of the full implementation of the provisions of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and expressed willingness to adopt a new, enhanced and more ambitious agenda of Partnership priorities in the near future.