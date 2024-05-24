Armenian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers express concerns over tense situation in the Armenian quarter of Jerusalem

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. On May 15 political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan were held in Yerevan. The consultations from the Armenian side were led by Vahan Kostanyan, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia. The Jordanian side was represented by Majed Thalji Al-Qatarneh, the Secretary General for Diplomatic and Expatriate Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

The parties commended the current high level of political dialogue between Armenia and Jordan, both highlighting the important role of high-level visits and regular contacts on international platforms.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the prospects of developing cooperation between the two countries in the spheres of trade and economy, IT and AI, tourism, science, education and culture, as well as on deepening the partnership within the framework of international organisations.

The sides expressed their concerns regarding the tense situation around the “Cows’ Garden” territory in the Armenian quarter of Jerusalem, refuting any action that would lead to a change of the Status Quo of the Old City of Jerusalem.

Deputy Minister Vahan Kostanyan presented to the Jordanian delegation the efforts of the Armenian side towards achieving sustainable peace in the South Caucasus, the “Crossroad of Peace” project recently developed by the Government of Armenia emphasising the key principles of sovereignty, national jurisdiction, reciprocity and equality, which are the basis of the reopening of communications

He expressed gratitude to his counterpart regarding the statement of Jordanian Foreign Ministry on the border delimitation agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the basis of 1991 the Alma-Ata Declaration.

The Jordanian Secretary General Ambassador Al-Qatarneh, in turn, presented security issues in the Middle East, particularly, the vision of official Amman in solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.