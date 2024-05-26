Byblos Bank Armenia celebrates Students' Day with scholarship recipients

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Ahead of the Students and Youth Day in Armenia, Yerevan State University students who received scholarships from Byblos Bank Armenia gathered in a casual setting to meet with the Bank's CEO, Hayk Stepanyan.

The Bank and the university have a history of successful collaboration. One of the key projects implemented to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Bank in 2023 was the memorandum of cooperation signed with the university. During the 2023-2024 academic year, 10 YSU students were granted nominal scholarships of AMD 1 million each, while five others received tuition reimbursement.

May 16 marks Students and Youth Day, as well as the day of the foundation of YSU, which served as an opportunity for scholarship recipients to express how support from the Bank further fueled their motivation. Following the meeting, Byblos Bank Armenia CEO Hayk Stepanyan expressed his admiration for the students.

"We are very happy for this opportunity provided by the university, which allowed us to meet students who received scholarships from Byblos Bank Armenia. I am impressed by them and I hope that the scholarships will help them achieve their goals. Byblos Bank Armenia prioritizes academic education, and this scholarship program too is in the center of our attention," said Hayk Stepanyan.

YSU Rector Hovhannes Hovhannisyan also joined the gathering and stressed that the university appreciates its partnership with Byblos Bank Armenia, highlighting its role in bridging the gap between education and employment.

"In our conversation with the students today, we once again emphasized that this scholarship is also a responsibility,

because they should be able to use the results of their education to boost their career in the future. Such collaborations between the university and the employer create wide opportunities for all. I think our students will make the best of this opportunity, and scholarships provided by Byblos Bank Armenia will serve their purpose," said Hovhannes Hovhannisyan.

The initiative is ongoing. In the coming years too Byblos Bank Armenia will grant scholarships to high-achieving

students of the YSU Faculty of Economics and Management. Prioritizing meaningful social impact, the Bank continuously invests in causes that foster healthy, thriving communities by implementing diverse CSR programs and educational projects.

Details of the scholarship and tuition reimbursement program can be found here.