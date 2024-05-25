Zelenskiy visits Kharkiv describing the situation there as “extremely difficult”

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy travelled to the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Thursday, describing the battlefield situation in the region as "extremely difficult" but under control, as Russia tries to press its new offensive beyond the border areas, Reuters reports.

"The direction remains extremely difficult - we are strengthening our units," Zelenskiy wrote in Telegram after holding a meeting in the city with his top commander and senior military leaders.

Zelenskiy postponed all his foreign trips on Wednesday as the battlefield situation deteriorated.

Kyiv's military said its forces were fighting Russian troops in northern districts of the town of Vovchansk, but that the Russian forces had been unable to break through deeper into the border town some 45 km northeast of Kharkiv city.

Ukraine has scrambled to evacuate civilians from the town and other border areas and about 8,000 people have left their homes so far, the report adds.

Describing the situation in Vovchansk as under control, the Ukrainian military said its defensive actions had forced Russian troops to reduce the tempo of their push into the north of the region.

Russia says it has taken control of 12 villages since it launched its attack. According to Russian media, Russian forces are now preparing to try to take the village of Lyptsi about 30 km north of Kharkiv.