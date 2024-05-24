''Learn & Work: YSU Expo- 2024'' launched at Yerevan State University

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. "Learn & Work: YSU Expo- 2024", dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the Yerevan State University has launched in the University. It has gathered applicants, students, graduates, university divisions, and employers under one roof.

Within the framework of the Expo, the applicants will have an opportunity to get acquainted with competitive educational programs, students will be able to meet their future employers, and employers will be able to present their activities and career opportunities.

Yerevan State University Rector Hovhannes Hovhannisyan welcoming the attendees, congratulated the Alma Mater on its 105th anniversary. He noted that the YSU is the institution through which thousands of people have passed, finding their place in various institutions. According to him, the influence of the Yerevan State University on the development of Armenia is indescribable and invaluable.

"For the second year in a row, we are holding this Expo. Last year, we had more than 20 thousand visitors, and we expect to increase the number this year. I consider it a significant opportunity where employers and education meet. During this time, we have changed many of our programs to meet market requirements, and many of our partners have also been involved in the educational processes," the rector noted.

The Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine CJSC has joined the "Learn & Work: YSU Expo- 2024", which represents modern and in-demand professions in the field of mining industry, breaking the existing stereotypes around the field.

The first Deputy General Director of Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine CJSC Vardan Dzhanyan, emphasizing the role of such events, noted that the Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine had joined the Expo with great pleasure, because the mining industry is one of the most important branches of Armenia's economy.

"Although our field is one of the important links for the country, we have a problem: our field is not perceived properly by society and future workers. This is a very good opportunity to present it in the best way so that skilled specialists, including those from Yerevan State University, come and work in our sector. There are myths about the mining industry, and together with YSU, we must do everything so that they do not influence people's decisions.

One of the myths is that there is no mining industry in developed countries, but in fact, the most developed Western countries such as the USA, Canada, and Australia have highly developed mining industries.

In other words, a developed and modern economy also includes mining industry, but not everyone in Armenia understands this. Secondly, there is an opinion that in our field we need mainly labor force, not scientific specialists, which is not quite true," said Vardan Dzhanyan.

He noted that the students' interest is quite high, and based on that interest; they will work with the YSU to organize similar events, where they will present the company's activities and important directions.

Arayik Margaryan, Head of Information and Public Relations Department of "Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine" CJSC, emphasized that within the framework of the Expo, the company presents its professions to demonstrate that the mining industry requires the most technological, advanced, and knowledgeable specialists.

"I must note that it is very difficult to produce high-tech devices from stone. Various copper parts and other materials obtained from the stone itself are used in smartphones. In other words, it takes many specialists and a lot of knowledge for obtaining high-tech devices from stone.

We have come today to show the students and explain that the professions they may believe are currently not in demand are, in fact, always in demand and highly paid in the field of mining industry," said Arayik Margaryan.

In an interview with Armenpress, students noted that it is a great opportunity to familiarize themselves with the labor market, establish new connections for future cooperation.

Various conferences will also be held within the framework of the Expo. The event will conclude with a festive concert, during which the results of cultural competitions and the "Best Student of YSU" contest will be announced.