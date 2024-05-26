Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-05-24

YEREVAN, 16 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.57 drams to 388.09 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.44 drams to 421.93 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 4.27 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.28 drams to 491.67 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 76.22 drams to 29415.43 drams. Silver price up by 5.33 drams to 359.54 drams.