Speakers of the Parliaments of Armenia, Azerbaijan have brief conversation

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, and the Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, had a short conversation in Geneva.

The spokesperson for the Armenian National Assembly Speaker, Nelly Ghulyan, said that the main meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of the two countries is expected to take place in the evening.