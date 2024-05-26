State revenue committee chairman meets with WB  colleagues

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Rustam Badasyan met with his colleagues from the World Bank.

The meeting discussed the progress of programs implemented with the assistance of the World Bank, in particular in connection with widespread declaration, the introduction of an electronic system of personal account cards, as well as work carried out towards the use of artificial intelligence and strengthening post-graduation control, reported State Revenue Committee

Other programs that will be implemented in the customs and tax areas in the near future were also discussed. In particular, programs to assist in the development of state duties, stamp duties, as well as electronic systems for a single customs account.

An agreement was reached on possible areas for further cooperation.