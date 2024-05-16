Armen Grigoryan and Bogdan Klich discussed regional and extra-regional developments

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. On May 16, the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan received the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Senate of the Republic of Poland Bogdan Klich.

The interlocutors discussed the regional and extra-regional developments, reports Armenian Security Council.

The parties discussed the Armenia-Poland bilateral agenda, within the framework of which the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee expressed Poland's support to Armenia also within the framework of the Armenia-EU partnership.

During the meeting, ideas were exchanged on the possibilities of expanding cooperation in various fields, particularly focusing on practical steps aimed at promoting trade and economic relations.