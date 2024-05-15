Death toll in Indonesia's lava floods rises to 67

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. The death toll from cold lava floods in Indonesia's West Sumatra province has risen to 67, with 20 people still missing, the country's top disaster agency official announced on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

Suharyanto, head of the National Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency, said that soldiers and policemen had been dispatched to the affected areas to assist in evacuation and search for the victims.

Heavy machinery equipment had been deployed to the areas to aid in clearing the debris, including waste materials, wood, stones, and mud resulting from the lava floods, he told reporters after a meeting with local residents, the report adds.

The official said the agency was considering relocation as a solution to prevent a recurrence of the tragic consequences of a similar disaster in the future.