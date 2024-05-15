Armenia and Slovakia discuss issues of military-technical cooperation

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, headed by Deputy Minister of Defense Karen Brutyan, participated in the IDEB-2024 defense exhibition in Bratislava, Slovakia, at the invitation of the Slovak Ministry of Defense.

As part of the event, meetings were held with the Deputy Prime Minister of Slovakia, the Minister of Defense Robert Kaliniak, the Director of the Slovak Investment and Trade Development Agency and with representatives of companies in the military-industrial complex.

Issues of military-technical and military-technological cooperation between Armenia and Slovakia were discussed and a number of agreements have been reached.