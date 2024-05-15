Zelenskiy cancels visit to Spain and Portugal

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has cancelled a visit to Spain and Portugal, authorities said on Wednesday, with CNN Portugal and other media reporting it was because of renewed fighting in his country.

According to Reuters, King Felipe of Spain had been due to hold a reception for Zelenskiy on May 17 and host a meal in his honour.

Zelenskiy had also been expected to sign a bilateral security cooperation agreement with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

A spokesperson for the Portuguese government said the Ukraine president had cancelled the visit but did not give a reason, the report adds.

Spanish government sources said they had been informed officially that Zelenskiy would not come to Spain this week.