The Power of One Dram Sums up the Two-Year Program with Teach for Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. During November and December 2021, the entire amount gathered within the framework of “Тhe Power of One Dram” initiative of IDBank and Idram, AMD 9,328,753 was transferred to the “Teach for Armenia” educational foundation, directed to the Nation Builder program. As a result, two schools of Aragatsotn Region have been conducting an education program based on change for two years. The employees of the Bank and Idram visited Melikgyugh village school in Aragatsotn region to sum up the results of the collaboration on the spot.

The collaboration with the “Teach for Armenia” educational foundation comes from the main goals of IDBank and Idram's CSR strategy, and it was extremely important for the companies to contribute to the processes of ensuring the continuity of our society and especially children's education. In the context of revealing the existing potential in school communities, the collaboration between “Teach for Armenia” and the Idram&IDBank team is truly important. The companies joined the Nation Builder family, providing students from remote communities with the opportunity to receive a proper education, discover the possibilities for themselves and their community through the work of teacher-leaders for a period of two years.

According to Larisa Hovannisyan, the founder of “Teach for Armenia”, the fund attaches great importance to the joint initiative of IDBank and Idram “The Power of One Dram”.

“During the 10 years of our activity, we have received financial support mainly from abroad and we are very happy that today we have local partners and sponsors like IDBank and Idram, that are forming a new culture of corporate responsibility in Armenia. And we are very grateful that IDBank has chosen education itself as an investment field, which is one of the most important foundations of our future,” said Larisa Hovannisyan.

According to Tatevik Vardevanyan, head of the communications unit of Idram and IDBank, it’s the fourth anniversary of “The Power of One Dram” initiative soon, and during this time many projects have been implemented.

“We are happy and excited to reap the seeds of the project implemented by us. With the program implemented jointly with “Teach for Armenia”, the children had an opportunity to participate in the course of the teacher-leader for two years and get important and irreplaceable knowledge for their future life and professional path,” says Tatevik Vardevanyan.

Idram Junior also joined the companies during the visit, bringing a fascinating intellectual game for children, and the winners of the game were expected to receive surprise gifts.

