Armenia and France expand cooperation in civil aviation sector

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. At the Civil Aviation Committee, a meeting was held between the Director General, Mihran Khachatryan, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to the Republic of Armenia, Olivier Decottignies, and the Economic and Technical Cooperation Attaché of the French Embassy in Armenia William Boggis. The meeting was also attended by Gerome Lizoug, responsible for international cooperation with Europe, the CIS and Turkey at the General Directorate of Civil Aviation of the French Republic, reported the Armenian Civil Aviation Committee.

At the meeting, issues of strengthening and expanding cooperation between Armenia and France in the field of civil aviation were discussed.

During the meeting an agreement, "The technical agreement in the field of aviation between the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Territorial Management and Infrastructures of the Republic of Armenia and the General Directorate of Civil Aviation of the Ministry of Ecology, Sustainable Development, Transport and Housing of the French Republic" was signed.

The agreement is aimed at expanding cooperation between Armenia and France in the field of civil aviation by attracting relevant specialists, exchanging professional knowledge and advanced experience.