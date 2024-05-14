The United States is bringing Ukraine closer to NATO - Blinken
YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The United States is bringing Ukraine closer to NATO and will later introduce it to the Alliance. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced this in Kyiv.
According to him, the Western allies of Kyiv should take another important step – to force Russia to pay for the restoration and reconstruction of Ukraine.
