Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-05-24

YEREVAN, 14 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 387.69 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.68 drams to 418.59 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 4.24 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.91 drams to 486.74 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 353.29 drams to 29214.35 drams. Silver price down by 6.38 drams to 350.56 drams.