Nikol Pashinyan stresses the importance of continuing democratic reforms to eliminate corruption in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during the discussion entitled "From the frontline: Armenia’s defence of democracy, " held within the framework of the Copenhagen Democracy Summit 2024 noted that, despite significant progress in combating corruption, the Armenian government hadn’t unfortunately succeeded in eliminating corruption completely.

The premier noted that it is necessary to continue working in that direction, to be persistent and to be on the agenda of democratic reforms.

"Unfortunately, we cannot register that we have completely eliminated corruption from Armenia, but what can we do? We must continue to be persistent and adhere to the agenda of democratic reforms. That's why cooperation with the European Union is extremely important for us, as the EU is now our primary partner in advancing democratic reforms," stated the Prime Minister. He also expressed hope that both the European Union and the United States would increase their support for Armenia in promoting democratic reforms, as democracy is a strategic goal for Armenia.

The Prime Minister stated that Armenia had initiated a strategic dialogue with the United States in 2019, and he remarked that the expansion of Armenia's cooperation with the European Union was already evident.

"I mentioned that we held a tripartite meeting between the United States, the European Union, and Armenia, which, by the way, was an unprecedented format. During the meeting, we adopted a comprehensive agenda for institutional and economic reforms," noted the Prime Minister, adding that it is very important to get much greater assistance from the US and the EU to address the humanitarian needs of the forcibly displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh.