Armenian premier hopes for steadfastness in border delimitation process between Armenia, Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The border delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues; the Armenian government hopes the parties will remain steadfast in this matter, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the discussion entitled "From the frontline: Armenia’s defence of democracy, " held within the frameworkof the Copenhagen Democracy Summit 2024.



"Now, the main problem is security. What is our strategic viewpoint? How will we ensure security for our country? Recently, during my speech in our parliament, I emphasized that I believe the most crucial tool for ensuring security is a legitimate foreign policy," Pashinyan stated, elaborating on why Armenia frequently refers to the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.



The Declaration of Alma-Ata was signed by 12 republics that were part of the Soviet Union. By signing that declaration, they recorded two important things: the Soviet Union ceases to exist, and the administrative boundaries between the Soviet republics become state boundaries as these republics become independent countries.



On October 6, we had a quadrilateral meeting in Prague with the participation of the President of France, the President of the European Council, the President of Azerbaijan and myself. During this meeting, two very important agreements were reached: first, that Armenia and Azerbaijan recognize each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty based on the Alma-Ata Declaration.



We have also agreed that the Alma-Ata Declaration should become the basis for the demarcation and delimitation of the borders between the two countries. This means that in the process of demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, no border has to be created, but the borders confirmed and reaffirmed by the Alma-Ata declaration should be expressed on the ground.



"This process continues, and we hope that we will remain steadfast in it," said the Prime Minister.