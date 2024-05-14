14 killed and dozens injured after billboard collapses in India

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. A least 14 people have been killed and dozens more injured after a giant billboard collapsed during a sudden storm in the Indian city of Mumbai, BBC reports.

The billboard, measuring 70m by 50m according to the police, fell onto houses and a petrol station in the city on Monday.

Emergency services say a few people are still trapped under it and a rescue operation is under way.

"We have rescued around 80 people safely," an official told news agency ANI. "There is one red car which has been severely damaged, we suspect there are some people trapped inside."

The government of Maharashtra state, where Mumbai is located, has ordered an inquiry into the incident, the report adds.

Authorities also say that the billboard was several times the permitted size and the agency that put it up did not have permission.

Monday's dust storm brought parts of the city to a standstill, ripping up trees, causing travel chaos and power cuts. Several flights were temporarily suspended or diverted at the city's international airport, local media reported.

Mumbai is one of several cities in India prone to severe flooding and rain-related incidents during the monsoon season - which is usually between June and September.