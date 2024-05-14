Olivier Giroud will continue his career in the MLS
YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Olivier Giroud, a player of the French national team and the Italian "Milan", will continue his career in the American MLS.
Giroud, who became the world champion in 2018 as part of French national team, emphasized in his statement that he is playing his final two matches as part of "Milan".
The 37-year-old football player will continue his career in Los Angeles. The contract is for 1.5 years.
