Eurasian Economic Union is an important platform for member state economic interaction

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. During the ten years of its existence, the Eurasian Economic Union has become an important platform for close economic interaction among its member states.



The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, said at the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on May 8 in Moscow.



It is evident that the normative base of the EAEU continues to evolve, and the completion of this process is not yet imminent. It is important that this development occurs within the framework of economic logic. Only by respecting the interests of each member state and seeking constructive solutions that align with the interests of each member state can we maintain the effectiveness of the union.



We consider it necessary to centralize our efforts in order to take into account the national priorities of socio-economic development," the Prime Minister noted.