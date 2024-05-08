YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. The President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan visited Silicon Valley in the US state of California and toured the "NVIDIA" company, the Presidential Office said.

"The President of the Republic of Armenia, accompanied by the company’s Vice President Rev Lebaredian and Director Verjin Karaoglu, got acquainted with the exhibition organized by the company.



During the meeting, President Vahagn Khachaturyan and NVIDIA's CEO and co-founder, Jensen Huang highly appreciated the close cooperation between the organization and the Republic of Armenia. They also addressed the issues regarding the further expansion of cooperation in the IT sector and the prospects for implementing joint projects.



Jensen Huang emphasized that the IT sector in Armenia has great potential for development, providing an opportunity for further cooperation.



During the conversation, issues related to the prospects of expanding the involvement of well-known representative organizations in the high-tech sector in Armenia were discussed,’’ reads the statement.

As per the source, President Vahagn Khachaturyan emphasized in his speech that in recent years, the field of information technology has significantly influenced the economy of the Republic of Armenia, showing a positive development trend. The president noted that the high-tech sector is one of the targeted areas of Armenia's economic policy and receives multifaceted support from the state.



It is noted that during the conversation, the interaction between the IT sector and the education system, as well as the possibilities of promoting investments in the development of high-tech and engineering education were also discussed.