Armenia to refrain from financing CSTO activity in 2024

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will refrain from participating in financing CSTO activities in 2024, Ani Badalyan, the Press Secretary of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Armenia, told Armenpress.

Armenia will refrain from joining the decision of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Collective Security Council on November 23, 2023 on the CSTO budget for 2024.

“Armenia will abstain from participating in financing the organization's activities envisaged by it, while not objecting to the adoption of this decision in a limited format,’’ said Armenian MFA Press Secretary.