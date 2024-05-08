Supreme Eurasian Economic Council anniversary session underway, chaired by PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. On May 8, the anniversary summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) started in Moscow, the capital of the Russian Federation, with the participation of the heads of the member states.



The solemn session was opened by the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. Welcoming the attendees, the Russian President noted that Russia highly values mutually beneficial cooperation and ties with EAEU member states and endeavors to maintain them in the future.



"The EAEU today is an effective and dynamic integration structure, aimed at ensuring the growth of mutual trade and investment, as well as the expansion and development of business ties, resulting in tangible economic benefits for all member countries. This, in turn, promotes sustainable economic development for both the member states and the Eurasian region as a whole, raising living standards," Putin said, handing over the right to conduct the session to the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as the leader of the country leading the structure.



Nikol Pashinyan welcomed the attendees and thanked the Russian side for the warm reception and for organizing the event at a high level. The Prime Minister proposed immediately starting the discussion of the issues included in the agenda.



The session, which includes the leaders of Cuba and Tajikistan as observers, is currently underway behind closed doors.



A meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin is also planned as part of the working visit.