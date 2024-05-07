Armenia, UNDP to continue active cooperation in three directions
YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan on May 7 held a meeting with the UN Assistant Secretary-General and the UNDP Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the CIS countries Ivana Živković.
According to the foreign ministry, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia expressed his satisfaction with the visit of Ivana Živković, emphasizing the potential of further expansion of the active cooperation established between Armenia and the United Nations Development Program.
According to the foreign ministry, the parties have expressed readiness to continue active cooperation in the direction of sustainable development in Armenia, actions to combat climate change, as well as addressing the long-term development needs of forcibly displaced refugees from Nagorno Karabakh.