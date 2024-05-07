Prime Minister assures Armenia's territory of 29,743 square kilometers will remain unaltered

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan assures Armenia's territory of 29,743 square kilometers will remain unaltered. Pashinyan responded to a question about potential changes to Armenia's territory over the next year during the press conference on May 7.

"I am sure that after a year, this number will not undergo any changes, and the uniqueness of this number is in that, because it rests on the pillar of legitimacy. And we understand that we need to create security guarantees for Armenia and we create security guarantees for Armenia. It is happening in front of all of you. This is a very important record, you just have to see it," said Pashinyan.