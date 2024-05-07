Pashinyan, Putin to address all issues on bilateral and multilateral agenda

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for Moscow on May 8 to chair the sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. The Prime Minister will also meet with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Pashinyan said during a press conference held on Tuesday in response to Armenpress question.



"The agenda with Russia is very diverse. You know that during this period many problems have accumulated, and some of these problems have been raised.

We have never held the opinion that issues are raised solely for being raised. We believe that these issues are raised with the aim of eliminating negative nuances from the context of the friendly relations between Armenia and Russia.



Indeed, during the meeting we will discuss the whole spectrum of relations, both bilateral and multilateral,” said the PM.





