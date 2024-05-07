Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to Discuss Incorporating Almaty Declaration into Peace Treaty

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The issue of including the Almaty Declaration in the peace agreement is also on the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Almaty, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated this at a press conference, answering the question why Baku does not agree to include the Almaty Declaration in the peace agreement.

“This issue is one of those agendas that should be discussed during the meeting of delegations led by the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, which will take place in the near future in Almaty,” said Pashinyan.

He emphasized that the Almaty Declaration, as the main principle of demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, is accepted by Armenia and Azerbaijan. This is an irreversible reality, recorded by both countries at a high level.