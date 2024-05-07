YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented his vision regarding Armenia's relations with regional states. During the press conference on May 7, the Prime Minister stated that Armenia needs to deepen and develop neighborliness with Georgia and Iran, manage, reduce, and nullify enmity with Turkey and Azerbaijan, integrate regional transport routes, establish, deepen and develop economic ties.

The Prime Minister explained what the phrase "enmity management" means.

"The management of enmity entails, firstly, ensuring that hostility does not escalate uncontrollably in our region, and secondly, working towards reducing it and ultimately, in terms of long-term strategy, aiming to eliminate it entirely," stated the Prime Minister.

In this context, the Prime Minister emphasizes the significance of the "Crossroads of Peace" project. He believes managing and reducing nullifying enmity is achievable when economic channels are open and utilized for commercial activities. By combining economic gains with political considerations, the Prime Minister sees the project as a viable solution for long-term peace and prosperity in the region.