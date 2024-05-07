Macron and Xi Jinping have urged for the establishment of a Palestinian state

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. During Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to France, both he and French President Emmanuel Macron endorsed the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders. This commitment was underscored in the joint statement issued by the leaders of both nations.

“The heads of the two states urged... to create a viable, independent and sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders,” the statement said.

In addition, Paris and Beijing consider the ceasefire in the Middle East and the protection of the civilian population of Gaza as an important issue.

"The heads of state emphasized the urgency of an immediate and enduring ceasefire, crucial for facilitating the delivery of extensive humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and safeguarding civilians. They also called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages," the statement said.

Additionally, Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping expressed opposition to an Israeli offensive targeting Rafah, citing concerns about the potential humanitarian catastrophe and mass displacement of Palestinian civilians.