Armenia, Azerbaijan install 40 border markers
YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Based on geodetic measurements on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, 40 border markers have been installed, as of Monday, within the work of adjustment of coordinates, the Armenian Government said.
“The work of the expert groups of the two countries continues,” it said.
