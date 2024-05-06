Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   6 May 2024

Armenia, Azerbaijan install 40 border markers

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS.  Based on geodetic measurements on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, 40 border markers have been installed, as of Monday, within the work of adjustment of coordinates, the Armenian Government said.

“The work of the expert groups of the two countries continues,” it said.








