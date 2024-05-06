The peace treaty is based on international norms: Alen Simonyan's reaction to Aliyev's statement

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. The process of signing a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan should be completed very quickly, said NA Speaker Alen Simonyan during the briefing with journalists in the National Assembly, referring to the meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to be held in Almaty.

He mentioned that there was a possibility to sign a peace agreement at the end of last year, and political will was needed by Azerbaijan.

"We hope that this process, which is taking place, is another impulse that this process should and can be completed very quickly, because the Armenian side will go in that direction and will continue working towards it all the time," added Simonyan.

Responding to the statement of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev that the approaches of Azerbaijan are set in the peace agreement, Alen Simonyan said that international norms are fully set, which are also the approaches of the Armenian side.

"In all the issues where there are contradictions, the Armenian side rejects them, and the proof of this is that the agreement has been revised many times. Why has the agreement been revised multiple times because the Azerbaijani side sends its proposals, and we send ours," said Simonyan.