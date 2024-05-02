Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to meet in Almaty

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov will meet in Almaty, reported Armenian MFA Press Secretary Ani Badalyan.

"As we reported, there is an arrangement between the ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to meet at the suggestion of Kazakhstan. It is specified that the meeting will take place in Almaty," mentioned Badalyan.