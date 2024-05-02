Yerevan is considering Kazakhstan's proposal to organize meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia will inform about the date of the possible meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the suggestion of the Kazakh side as soon as an agreement is reached, as stated by Ani Badalyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

“The Republic of Armenia considers and favors mediation efforts or negotiation platforms that are really aimed at achieving lasting peace in the South Caucasus, support the recognition of each other’s territorial integrity by Armenia and Azerbaijan and the process of delimitation based on the fundamental principles and mutually agreed documents, including the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration. We will inform about the date of the possible meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the suggestion of the Kazakh side as soon as an agreement is reached” Badalyan stated.

Previously, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that Baku had received a proposal from Kazakhstan to arrange a meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan and gave a positive opinion about it.