Liberal party of Australia calls for opposition leader to recognize Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. In the lead-up to the 109th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, seven Federal Liberal candidates endorsed to run in the next Federal election submitted a joint statement to the Opposition Leader, Peter Dutton, calling on him and a future Liberal Government to accurately characterise the events between 1915-1923 as a genocide, reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia.

The letter, which was sent to the Opposition Leader on 23 April 2024, was endorsed by the following candidates: Gisele Kapterian, Dr Katie Allen, Tim Wilson, Manny Cicchiello, Katie Mullens, Scott Young and Theo Zagrapho.

ANC-AU Executive Director Michael Kolokossian expressed his gratitude to the candidates for standing with the Armenian-Australian community in pressing our nation’s leaders for accurate recognition of the genocide.

“We are a grassroots family, and we support candidates who are willing to champion our issues,” said Kolokossian.

In 2023, the Liberal Party of Australia also endorsed a party policy on the 1915-1923 Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides.

Thousands across the country wait in anticipation to hear whether the Australian Prime Minister and Opposition Leader will finally have the courage to utilise the word "Genocide".