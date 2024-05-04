SPRING PR has successfully completed the training courses for all prosecutors of Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Armenia, together with the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Armenia and SPRING PR-company, summarized the joint training program for RA prosecutors. The program aimed to enhance the skill set and capabilities of RA prosecutors, with a focus on refining oral and written communication skills. This included effective public speaking tools and techniques, strategies for media collaboration, development of body language and gesture skills, and interactive tasks designed to enhance these abilities.

According to the SPRING PR-company, the goal was to improve the communication between prosecutors and citizens and to ensure their effectiveness in adapting to the constantly evolving communication landscape. 370 prosecutors participated in the 6-month course, including the Prosecutor General Anna Vardapetyan, deputy prosecutors, heads of departments of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Prosecutor of Yerevan, and all current prosecutors of the Republic of Armenia.

Anna Vardapetyan, the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia, Thymen Kouwenaar, the Deputy Head of Mission at the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Armenia, Nvard Melkonyan, and Tatevik Simonyan, co-founders of SPRING PR-company summarized the results of the project during the last training session.

Anna Vardapetyan granted certificates to all parties involved in organizing and delivering a training program with substantial content meeting the needs of prosecutors.

"One of the guiding principles established in the case law of the ECtHR is that 'justice must not only be done, but it must also be seen to be done.' I would add that justice must also be understandable. The course, jointly conducted with the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Armenia, aimed at this objective. To date, we didn’t have such a precedent where all prosecutors underwent training. A total of 370 prosecutors systematically completed this course alongside professionals who continually refined the program, aligning it with our specific requirements and demands," said Anna Vardapetyan.

The competitive selection process for course implementation resulted in the choice of SPRING PR-company.

"The responsibility is much greater when collaborating with a state institution having a century-long legacy," said Nvard Melkonyan, co-founder of SPRING PR-company and project trainer.

"This project had particular significance for us: it was a comprehensive educational program focused on expanding and reinforcing the communication skills of professionals. Such educational programs always require our attention and responsibility. What made this course stand out was its incorporation of innovative teaching methodologies. Interactive lectures were accompanied by fully gamified practical assignments, including simulation games developed specifically for this program, designed to strengthen acquired knowledge," mentioned Nvard Melkonyan, underscoring the enhanced and extended continuity of such initiatives.

Tatevik Simonyan, co-founder of SPRING PR and project trainer, highly appreciated the interest and engagement shown by the prosecutors who took part in the training sessions. She emphasized that this project by the Prosecutor's Office exemplifies the initiatives common for democratic countries, where two-way communication, transparency, and accessibility within institutional frameworks, as well as the capacity to engage in meaningful dialogue with the public are of high importance.

"Today, strategic and ethical communication is crucial and for state institutions, it's imperative. Furthermore, communication is everyone's, each representative of the organization should be involved in it. This project had great significance for us, and we are happy to have played a role in enhancing and advancing such an important system,” said Tatevik Simonyan.

The founders of SPRING PR expressed their gratitude for the cooperation and for the appreciation of their team’s efforts.

Thymen Kouwenaar, the Deputy Head of Mission at the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Armenia, also assessed the collaboration with the Prosecutor's Office as very effective. He underscored the Office's efforts toward enhancing public communication capacity and expressed gratitude to the trainers for their highly professional implementation of the Program.

At the conclusion of the training program, Prosecutor General Anna Vardapetyan presented Appreciation Certificates to the key parties involved: the co-founders of SPRING PR Company, trainers Nvard Melkonyan and Tatevik Simonyan, the company's PR director Mariam Safaryan, as well as SPRING PR representatives Marine Grigoryan, Sofi Javadyan and Hagop Makdis, the Program trainer, founder of the “Big Mind” training center.

Larisa Harutyunyan, the Political and Economic Affairs Policy Officer of the Embassy of the Netherlands in Armenia, also received an Appreciation Certificate.