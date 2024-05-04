YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. On April 25, the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Armenia, Suren Papikyan, welcomed a delegation led by the Head of the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan, Maxime Longangué.

The Minister of Defence of the Republic of Armenia congratulated Mr. Longangué on assuming his new position and expressed his best wishes for success in his mission, the ministry said.

Issues related to the implementation of the "Strengthening of Human Rights in the Armed Forces of Armenia" program by the CE office in Yerevan were discussed during the meeting.

This program contributes to raising awareness of human rights in the Armed Forces, developing educational capabilities and institutional reforms within the defence department, enhancing the educational capacities of female servicemembers, aligning the conduct rules of servicemembers with international standards, and ensuring the effective and timely implementation of measures outlined in the Human Rights Defender (HRD) strategy.

In the context of ensuring ongoing cooperation, both parties emphasized the importance of maintaining and expanding the achieved results.

The interlocutors also highlighted the need for continuity and exploring new avenues for cooperation.