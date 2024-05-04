Armenian Genocide anniversary is commemorated in Germany’s Leer

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. The 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide was also commemorated in Leer, Lower Saxony, Germany. The city government of Leer, led by Mayor Claus-Peter Horst, also participated in the event.

Participants of the event placed flowers at the memorial stone dedicated to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, located in the "Inselgarten" park of the city of Leer.

The memorial stone was placed on October 10, 2015, at the initiative of our compatriots Albert and Samvel Tovmasyan, who reside in Germany. The city council of Leer decided to include the Armenian memorial stone in the list of historical monuments under state care.

Representatives of the German-Armenian community, along with former mayor of Leer Wolfgang Kellner, who signed the decision to place the Armenian memorial stone in Germany, were also present at the commemorative event dedicated to the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.