A commemorative event took place in Fresno to mark the Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS.A commemorative event took place in the city of Fresno, USA, marking the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

During the event the Armenian flag was raised to commemorate Armenian Genocide.

The event, attended by Armenian community members as well as city and state officials, including congressmen Adam Schiff and Jim Costa, reports Fresno Bee.

Fresno State’s annual commemoration took place at the university’s Armenian Genocide Monument.

Earlier in the day, students from the school’s Armenian Studies Program held its own commemoration ceremony, noted Fresno Bee.