The U.S. has a responsibility to prevent another Armenian Genocide - Members of Congress

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Several dozen US congressmen and congresswomen have issued statements condemning the Armenian Genocide on its 109th anniversary, drawing parallels between the historic crime and the current violence against Armenians by Azerbaijan.

“Today, we honor the memories of the more than 1.5 million Armenians murdered by the Ottoman Empire - and we must condemn the continued aggression against the Armenian people by Turkey and Azerbaijan”, Abigail Spanberger, a member of the House of Representatives, wrote on X page.

“Today, we remember the 1.5 million people who were murdered or displaced during the Armenian Genocide 109 years ago. I stand with Armenians across the globe in their fight for dignity, especially those facing attacks and displacement from Nagorno-Karabakh”, wrote John Larson.

“Unfortunately, the Armenian people continue to face threats to this day. After forcibly removing thousands of Armenians from Artsakh, Aliyev continues to commit gross human rights violations against the Armenian people. These actions will continue to escalate if Aliyev is not held accountable for his genocidal actions & threats on Armenian territory. As we acknowledge the strength of the Armenian people today, we must recognize the clear parallels between the crimes of the past and the ongoing crimes Azerbaijan is committing. The U.S. has a responsibility to prevent another Armenian Genocide and hold Aliyev accountable”, wrote Pallone.

Anna Eshoo, who is also one of the authors of the resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide by the US House of Representatives, wrote, “This year’s commemoration is especially poignant because it comes on the heels of Azerbaijan's horrendous ethnic cleansing campaign against the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. We must not wait another century to hold Azerbaijan accountable for the crimes it has committed.”

US Congresswoman Judy Chu specifically noted, “In recognizing this historical fact, we honor the resilience of the Armenian people then through today.”

To honor my ancestors and all those who perished, I worked for nearly three decades to pass a House resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide, and finally succeeded in October 2019 with a vote of 405 to 11, ending over 100 years of official U.S. silence. — Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (@RepAnnaEshoo) April 24, 2024

Congressmen and congresswoman Adam Schiff, Brad Sherman, John Sarbanes, Michelle Steele, Don Beyer, Chris Van Hollen, Linda Sánchez, Ted Lieu, David Valadao, Bryan Steil, and others also made a statement on the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.