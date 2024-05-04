When thinking about the Armenian Genocide, emotions and anger overwhelm me- Valérie Boyer

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Valérie Boyer, a member of the Republicans faction of the French Senate, paid tribute on the occasion of the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, reminding that more than one million people fell victim to it.

''Emotions and anger overwhelmed me this morning in connection with the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Emotions arise thinking about this genocide, which claimed the lives of over a million people. Anger arises over the new ethnic cleansing that occurred in Artsakh, including the presence of political prisoners," Valérie Boyer said in a post on X.