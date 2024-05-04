Our thoughts today are with the Armenians in Greece and across the globe – Nikos Dendias

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of National Defense of Greece Nikos Dendias referring to the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, noted that the recognition of the historical truth is necessary in order to avoid repeating crimes against humanity.



“Our thoughts today are with the Armenians in Greece and across the globe as we honour the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide,” said the Minister of National Defense of Greece in a post on X.