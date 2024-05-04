Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   4 May 2024

Egypt welcomes agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Egypt welcomed Tuesday the agreement reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan, according to which Armenia shall return four villages to Azerbaijan and demarcate the borders.

In an official statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that this agreement is positive progress and it comes as the culmination of exerted efforts to demarcate borders between both countries.

The ministry further commended this important step, calling on both sides to take further confidence-building steps for a peace deal between both countries.








