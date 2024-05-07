Aliyev says reaching peace with Armenia by November 'quite realistic'

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan and Armenia may sign a peace agreement before a COP29 conference to be hosted by Baku in November.

"Reaching agreement, at least on the fundamental principles of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia prior to the COP29 event looks quite realistic," Aliyev said at a conference in Baku, Tass informs.

According to the Azerbaijanian leader, the option of coordinating a basic agreement is also being considered.

"And later on, we could spend the time on finalizing the proposals," Tass quoted Aliyev, as saying.