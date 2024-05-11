Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-04-24

YEREVAN, 23 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 April, USD exchange rate down by 1.40 drams to 390.04 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.21 drams to 415.63 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 4.18 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.75 drams to 481.74 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 668.28 drams to 29280.45 drams. Silver price down by 7.60 drams to 347.80 drams.