US Ambassador, Senate representative pay tribute to Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Senior Professional Staff Member of the Committee on Foreign Relations at United States Senate, Hannah Thoburn on Tuesday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial, accompanied by US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia, Kristina Kvien, the Armenian Genocide Memorial-Institute said.

Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Edita Gzoyan accompanied the guests to the Armenian Genocide Memorial, providing insights into the history of the creation of the memorial.

Gzoyan also mentioned the three khachkars (cross-stones) placed within the territory of Tsitsernakaberd in memory of Armenians who perished in massacres organized by the Azerbaijani government in Sumgait, Kirovabad (Gandzak), and Baku at the end of the last century. Additionally, she highlighted the stories of the five freedom fighters laid to rest in front of Hushapat during the Artsakh war, emphasizing the connection between these events and the Armenian Genocide.

Edita Gzoyan also addressed the historical and legal aspects of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, highlighting Azerbaijan's anti-Armenian actions and propaganda.

They laid a wreath at the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide. Subsequently, they placed flowers near the Eternal Flame and observed a minute of silence to honor the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.